Starting off this morning in the 30s with clear skies. We'll have a few quiet days as high pressure takes over the forecast.

Expect mostly to partly sunny skies through Tuesday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Just a bit below normal for this time of year.

We'll see a weak cold front move through Wednesday into Thursday bringing with it a few light showers to start the Spring season!

Back to sunshine, warmer temps and quiet conditions Friday and Saturday before our next chance for a little wet weather arrives Sunday.

DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 53° Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 30 °. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 55°. Wind: Calm.

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

--

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

Meteorologist Alesha Ray

Facebook: Facebook.com/AleshaRayWX | Twitter: @AleshaRay_WX