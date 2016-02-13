FORECAST SUMMARY:

Summer-like weather will continue into the weekend with highs in the upper this afternoon. Moisture from the remnants of Florence will try to head our way Sunday afternoon through Monday bringing extra clouds and a few showers. Best chance of rain will be along and east of I-65. Eastern Kentucky will get the heaviest rain.

The last week of summer will feature more very warm and humid conditions with upper 80s to near 90 Tuesday through Thursday. A cold front could bring rain and cooler temperatures by Friday. Perhaps a cool-down just in time for our first autumn weekend!

The remnants of Florence should eventually get swept northward and move by just to the northeast of Kentuckiana into early next week. The westward extent of the leftover moisture from Florence is still in question so while we could see a few showers in the viewing area tomorrow. With the increase in clouds from Florence Tomorrow & Monday temperatures will drop into the low 80s before warming into the upper 80s by Tuesday.

DETAILED FORECAST:

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, and summer-like!. High: 88. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, a chance for showers by late afternoon. High 83. Winds: NW 5-10

