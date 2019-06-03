It was another day with filtered sunshine and mid to high level clouds on Tuesday despite high pressure sitting just to our north. High temperatures were still pleasant into the low and mid-50s and the much-advertised spring-like warm-up is on the way for the mid-week. Even with clouds continuing to increase into Wednesday, a strong south wind should push afternoon highs into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Other than a few sprinkles possible in Southern Indiana early Wednesday, much of the day should be cloudy but dry with the rain and storm chances increasing after dark. It looks quite wet Wednesday night and into Thursday morning as the first round of showers and storms moves through Kentuckiana.

With the main surface cold front still to our west on Thursday, expect another windy and warm day with highs into the low and mid-70s. After the morning rain and storms exit, we should see a brief break in the action before another round of storms develops along the front as it moves through. We’ll have to watch out for the potential of a few strong storms and winds could gust 40 to 45 miles per hour, even away from any storms. Clouds will linger into Friday as some cooler air arrives along with an isolated sprinkle chance. It looks dry this weekend and into early next week with highs slowly recovering from the upper 40s Saturday to the upper 50s by Tuesday.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds and cool. Low: 42°. Wind: SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer, rain and storms at night. High: 70°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Windy and warm, occasional rain and storms. High: 74°. Wind: S 15-25 mph with gusts around 40 mph.

