Clouds and cooler air replaced the stormy and windy weather across Kentuckiana Friday although it was still a little breezy with winds gusting around 20 miles per hour. The cool west wind kept highs in the 40s in most locations and heading into the weekend, our weather looks pretty tranquil overall with temperatures a bit below average for mid-March. High pressure will build in Saturday with sunshine and highs again in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. A fast-moving wave of low pressure to our north on Saint Patrick’s Day will pull a weak front through the area late day, so expected more clouds and possible a sprinkle or two on Sunday with highs in the low and mid-50s.

This front will bring a re-enforcing shot of cool air in for early next week, but we will see plenty of sunshine with highs into the upper 40s and low 50s, although early morning lows will be cold in the upper 20s and low 30s. Spring officially arrives late on Wednesday with a few scattered showers possible as a fast-moving system slides through the Ohio Valley. The good news is that temperatures should begin to recover along with dry conditions. Highs should be around 60 degrees next Thursday before warming into the mid-60s by the end of the week.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing and cold. Low: 32° Wind: W 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly cool. High: 50°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. High: 55°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

