FORECAST SUMMARY:

With a weak frontal system draped across Kentuckiana on this Thursday, our weather looks unsettled for parts of the area with scattered clouds expected to keep our temperatures down a bit. The best chances for isolated storms should be along and south of the parkways in Kentucky, closer to the front. Otherwise it should be dry in most spots with afternoon highs backing off slightly into the low to mid-80s under mostly cloudy skies. As we close out the month of August on Friday, the weak boundary to our south along with some upper level energy should keep the chances for a few storms around as temperatures recover into the upper 80s for highs with the muggy conditions persisting.

As we welcome September on Saturday and head into the Labor Day weekend, we’ll jump back into our hazy, hot and humid weather pattern with afternoon highs recovering into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. While most locations should be dry, a few pop-up storms with the heating of the afternoon can’t be ruled out but hopefully this will have little impact on any outdoor plans for the big holiday weekend. Make sure you hydrate properly and wear plenty of sunscreen this weekend. The hot and humid weather pattern is expected to hang with us well into next week with highs back in the low 90s. Have a great Thursday!

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated storms south. High: 85. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds, still muggy. Low: 72. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. High: 88. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

