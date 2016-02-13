FORECAST SUMMARY:

A few showers/storms starting to creep in from the NW on this very warm afternoon. Currently 92 at SDF and a few areas a degree or two warmer than that. Expecting showers/storms to criss-cross our viewing area as the afternoon goes on. Storm Prediction Center does have parts of the viewing area in the "marginal" category for severe weather - mainly southern Indiana. That is basically a 1 out of 5 as far as risk goes on the severe weather scale. We could get some heavy rain and gusty winds with these storms moving through. Likely out of the way by sunset.

We should start our Sunday mostly dry, but will see scattered showers/storms develop in the afternoon. Tomorrow SPC also has us in the marginal category over all of the viewing area. Any storms will likely be short-lived and again the biggest threat would be heavy downpours and higher wind gusts.

We start the work week with scattered storms and warm temps. That trend continues for much of the week with Wednesday now looking mostly dry as a weak cold front moves through Tues night into Weds.

A chance in flow from the south will bring showers Thursday into Friday, but we're looking dry for next weekend!

TONIGHT: Isolated storms. Clearing overnight. Low 72. Wind: SW 5-10.

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds early then afternoon showers/storms. High: 87. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

