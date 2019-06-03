Chilly temps and clear skies this morning will lead to a seasonably cool day with plenty of sunshine! Overall a picture-perfect late March day! High pressure remains in the control of the forecast through tomorrow. Thursday we'll have partly cloudy skies and highs around 70° as warmer air flows in from the SW. We could see a few light showers Thursday night into early Friday as a cold front inches closer to Kentuckiana. Friday we'll see some dry moments with showers returning late in the evening ahead of some wet weather moving in Saturday.

Showers possible early Saturday with showers and storms into the afternoon and evening. One model wants to keep this system over us through late Saturday evening while another wants it out of Kentuckiana by about 7PM. Still a few days out so we'll be keeping an eye on it. Once the cold front moves through we'll have sunny, dry and MUCH cooler conditions on Sunday. Sunshine lasts into the first half of next week as high pressure takes over the forecast once again.

DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY: More sunshine and milder. High: 63°. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Low: 45°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 71°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

