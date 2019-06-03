Did you like yesterday's weather? Today is going to be even nicer! Warmer start with temps in the upper 30s to mid 40s and we'll be warming up this afternoon into the upper 60s. One more fully dry day before showers move in Thursday afternoon.

Our first round of wet weather will be Thursday afternoon through Friday around lunchtime. We get a nice break from the rain Friday night through Saturday and lasting into early Sunday morning before another system moves in. Showers/storms Sunday afternoon and evening as a front moves through which last into Monday and will give us a wet start to next week. At least temps will stay above average through the first half of the week! Might see a bit of a cool down by the end of next week...

DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 68°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Low: 50°. Wind: Calm.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase, showers late. High: 70°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

