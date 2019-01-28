*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY 3AM-11AM TODAY*

A balmy 26° this morning across Kentuckiana! Just kidding I know its still very cold, but we're about 20-25° warmer than we were this time yesterday! We're seeing some snow and wintry mix across the Kentuckiana and that will continue through the mid morning hours before tapering off this afternoon. Temps are key. Where we are below freezing (including the metro) we're seeing light snowfall, but where temps are at or above freezing, we're seeing more of a freezing rain/wintry mix. As temps warm this morning, more of a mix is possible in the metro and with road temps below freezing, we could see some icy spots. Cloudy with a high of 40° this afternoon.

After this morning, things quiet down and warm up! Highs near 50 Saturday and, then 60s on Sunday! Enjoy the dry time this this weekend, before rain chances go up early next week. Rain Monday night into Tuesday. A better chance for rain Wednesday. A cold front moving through next Thursday could cause a major drop in temperatures as well as a very wet and rainy day that ends with snow.



DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY: Snow and mix to rain, a bit milder. High: 40°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Drying out. Low: 35. Wind: Calm.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and milder. High: 50°. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

