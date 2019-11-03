FORECAST SUMMARY

Temps in 20s and low 30s right now across Kentuckiana with partly cloudy skies. As a cold front approaches this afternoon, winds will be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph. Temps topping out in the low to mid 50s - enjoy this single day break from the bitter cold!

This evening we'll see a brief period of rain in the early evening hours (6pm-ish moving NW to SE) before a switch over to wintry mix/snowfall as cold air is ushered in behind the front. Less than half inch accumulations west of I-65 and the potential for slightly more east of I-65. Most of the snow will be east of Lexington.

We'll see an arctic front move in Tuesday and bring us the much-advertised cold air for the middle of the week. Brutally cold overnight Tuesday into Weds with temps in the single digits and feeling 10-15° colder. We'll struggle to make it to double digits during the day Wednesday with light flurries possible throughout the day. EVEN COLDER air Wednesday night with a low around 0° in the metro and colder to the north. Wind chills could be -10° to -20° overnight into Thursday morning.

Our first day of February on Friday begins a gradual warm up. Cloudy with a chance for a few flurries Friday. Noticeably warmer air in place for the Saturday with Sunday's highs getting close to 60 and a few rain showers developing to end the weekend. For the extended forecast... our first full week of February looks to be MUCH warmer than our final week of January.



DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY: Cloudy and breezy. Rain after 6PM with a wintry mix and snow after 8PM. High: 55. Wind: S 5-15 mph. Gusts up to 30mph.

TONIGHT: Snow between 8-11PM. Temps falling quickly. Low: 17. Wind: W 10-15 mph. Gust 20 mph.

TUESDAY: A few flurries. Bitterly cold. High: 27. Wind W 10-15 mph.

