The rain is over.... for a couple of days...

We'll see high pressure take over the forecast and conditions will be fairly quiet today through Saturday. Right now some gusty winds in the 15-25mph range making our 20s and 30s feel more like the teens and SINGLE DIGITS in some spots. We'll have sunshine this afternoon, but it will be around 40° colder than our warmest point yesterday.

We set a new record for February 7th at 70° breaking a record of 69° set back in 1925. Sunny and cold Saturday before clouds move in Sunday and rain returns Sunday afternoon. We'll see scattered showers throughout Monday and Tuesday before turning drier for the back half of the work week. Seasonably cool temps for much of the week.

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY: Breezy and much colder. High: 33°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Very chilly. Single digit wind chills. Low: 14°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Single digit wind chills early, then partly cloudy. High: 38° Wind NW 5-10 mph.

