I was a sunny but chilly Wednesday across Kentuckiana with highs in the low to mid 30s. Clouds will increase into early Thursday with lows in the 20s. Thursday will stay chilly with highs in the upper 30s, and it will stay mainly dry during the daytime. Sprinkles and flurries will develop late day/evening. A weak system will bring light, slushy snow over the northern half of the area Thursday night into Friday morning, with rain showers over the southern half. Turning drier by Friday afternoon and evening. We’ll be between systems Saturday morning, with is good news for the Rodes City Run 10K, which should be cool and dry. Turning warmer and wetter with highs in the mid to upper 60s Saturday. We’ll be racing to get in the St. Patrick’s Parade Saturday afternoon as rain chances will be increasing late Saturday. A few thunderstorms will be possible, but the severe weather risk looks low at this point. Drying out and staying mild with temperatures near 60 on Sunday. Seasonably cool and dry starting off our next workweek.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Clouds increase, not as cold. Low: 25. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies, sprinkles/flurries possible. High: 39. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Early mix to rain showers. High: 46. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

