More dry weather is expected across Kentuckiana on this Thursday and after a good bit of cloudiness so far this week, we should see a little more sunshine mixed in today. As a result, afternoon highs should jump into the mid-80s so it will feel much more like late summer around the region. The quiet weather pattern is set to continue as we close out the week and head into the weekend with partly sunny skies expected and highs into the upper 80s Friday and Saturday. We should only see a few high clouds streaming in to begin the weekend with Florence off to our east.

Speaking of, Hurricane Florence is bearing down on the Carolinas although it has weakened overnight to a strong Category 2 storm and now is not expected to be a major hurricane at landfall. However, its initial impacts are already being felt this morning along the coast of the Carolinas, even though official landfall isn’t expected to occur until Friday. Despite the storm weakening a bit, it is expected to slow down as it nears the coastline, which would create an extended period of torrential rain, wind and storm surge along the immediate coast near the eye of the storm. As it slowly moves inland, record amounts of rain look possible across parts of the Carolinas as the storm could take the bulk of the weekend to move farther inland into Eastern Georgia. Here in Kentuckiana, we could see a few scattered showers from the remnants of Florence by Monday with the best chances just to our east. Temperatures should back off a bit with highs in the low 80s. Have a great Thursday!

TODAY: Partly sunny, a bit warmer. High: 85. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and mild. Low: 69. Wind: NE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. High: 87. Wind: N 5-10 mph

