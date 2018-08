FORECAST SUMMARY:

A summer ridge of high pressure is sitting across the mid-South on this Sunday evening, preventing showers and storms from forming. This quiet weather pattern, along with warmer temperatures, will prevail through Wednesday morning. Later on Wednesday into Thursday a weakening front will enter the area and wash out, encountering a muggy air mass thus prompting storm chances. As we move into the Labor Day weekend, Gulf moisture will continue to be prevalent. Isolated storms look possible each day with seasonably warm readings.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Fair, low 75. Wind: S 5-10.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hazy and hot. High 91. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, hazy and hot. High 92.

