FORECAST SUMMARY:

Another day that will feel like summer with a high of 90 this afternoon. Tomorrow and Tuesday continue well above average temperatures with highs in the upper 80s.

Get ready for fall! The Summer rerun is ending!

The transition to much cooler temperatures starts with a strong cold front crossing the area Wednesday, bringing showers & storms. By Thursday any lingering showers ending early with highs in the upper 60s and lows Friday morning in the upper 40s.

For Friday and Saturday highs will struggle to make it to the middle 60s. There is a shower chance early Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center models are indicating a good chance an area of disturbed weather in the Gulf of Mexico will become Tropical Storm Michael this week. Depending on the track this could bring additional rain to our area.

For those planning a fall trip to northern Florida, keep a close watch on the forecasts, in particular for the big bend area of the panhandle.

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

DETAILED FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Sunny, hot and muggy! High 90. Wind: S 5.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 70. Wind: SE light.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine. High 88. Wind: S 5-10

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil | Twitter: @WHAS11Jared | Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV