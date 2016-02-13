FORECAST SUMMARY:

More hot & humid weather with just a slight chance for a few pop-up showers in the heat of the afternoon today.

The first half of the work week with stay warm before a cold front arrives Thursday. The front will bring a few showers and storms during the day ending overnight.

The cold front will open the door for cooler weather to end the week and get into the next weekend! Expect highs in the low 70s.

DETAILED FORECAST:

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, slight chance for an isolated storm. High: 88. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny, hot and muggy! High 90. Wind: SW Calm.

