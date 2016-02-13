FORECAST SUMMARY:

A cold front is drying out our air for several days providing for nice late spring / early summer weather into much of the work week. Lows in the 50s to low 60s and highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s will be common Monday through Thursday with quite a bit of sunshine. Other than a spotty shower Tuesday our next best chance for scattered rain and storms will arrive late Friday into next weekend.

TONIGHT: Fair. Low 62. Wind: NW 5-15.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 80. Wind: NW 5-10.

