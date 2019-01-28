FLOOD WATCH FOR KENTUCKIANA THROUGH FRIDAY AT 1AM

Some patchy dense fog around Kentuckiana this morning. No advisories for fog issued as of yet, but many areas north of the metro are down to very low visibility as well - less than 1/2 mile. More wet weather throughout the day as we expect anywhere from 0.5" to 1.5" of rain to fall. We'll have a very warm and breezy afternoon with highs topping out around 70 in many spots. Wind gusts as high as 30-35 mph. There is a Marginal & Slight risk for severe weather today (a 1 or 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale). With that threat, the biggest issues will be localized flooding, strong wind gusts and the potential for brief spin-up tornadoes. Instability increasing throughout the day could easily lead to some very gusty winds (40mph+).

As the front passes late tonight we'll see a BIG drop in temps down to the 20s overnight and only recovering into the low 30s on Friday. Single digit wind chills possible early Friday morning. Bitterly cold temps in the teens Friday night and a chilly, but dry Saturday ahead.

Back to "normal" temps for this time of year on Sunday with our next rain chance moving in late in the day. More rain Monday and Tuesday which could lead to some river flooding... getting close to minor flood stage by Sunday.

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY: Warm with rain and thunder. High: 72°. Wind: SW 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Drying out and cooling down. Low: 26°. Wind: Calm.

FRIDAY: Breezy and much colder. High: 33° Wind NW 10-20 mph.

