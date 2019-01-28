***FLOOD WARNING ALONG THE OHIO RIVER***

It’s was great afternoon on Tuesday with sunshine and mid-50s! Mostly clear skies are expected in Wednesday morning with cool lows in the 30s. Clouds return tomorrow with a few evening sprinkles Wednesday evening, but a high near 60! Some small disturbances will bring a few light rain showers from time to time Thursday through Sunday. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s Thursday through Saturday. A polar front will bring a chance of light snow Sunday night, and then temperatures tumble. High temperatures will likely go below freezing early next week with lows in the teens! Never a dull moment in Kentuckiana!

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 38°. Wind: E 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds, a few sprinkles late. High: 60°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 47°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

