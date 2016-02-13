FORECAST SUMMARY:

A cold front will slip southward tonight, giving us one more chance for a few showers. We expect less humid air to return for Thursday and Friday with seasonably warm highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

A heat wave weather pattern sets up into the weekend with a ridge of high pressure centering over Kentucky. Highs in the mid 90s with sunshine and increasing humidity will make it feel like around 100 degrees at times.

Temperatures will stay hot with scattered storm opportunities returning by this time next week.

TONIGHT: A few scattered showers and storms. Low: 68. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, less humid. High: 87. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

CLICK HERE TO SEE STREAMING WEATHER INFORMATION DAILY.

This player will show our local (formerly 11.3) weather information when we are not using it for breaking news. If you would like to bookmark this player, just add whas11.com/live to your browser and favorite it.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine

Twitter: @WHAS11Ben

Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil

Twitter: @WHAS11Jared

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck

Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish

Twitter: @kaitlynnfish

Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon

Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV