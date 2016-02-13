FORECAST SUMMARY:
Seeing a few scattered showers across Kentuckiana early on this Saturday morning.We'll see an increased chance for showers and storms as a slow-moving cold front passes through this afternoon. The weekend isn't a total washout as we are looking dry for Sunday!
Next front brings storms late Monday into Tuesday, but beyond that we dry out and will enjoy some "fall-like" weather with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s!
SATURDAY: Scattered rain and storms. High: 85. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. High: 87. Wind: NE 5-10 mph
