FORECAST SUMMARY:

Seeing a few scattered showers across Kentuckiana early on this Saturday morning.We'll see an increased chance for showers and storms as a slow-moving cold front passes through this afternoon. The weekend isn't a total washout as we are looking dry for Sunday!

Next front brings storms late Monday into Tuesday, but beyond that we dry out and will enjoy some "fall-like" weather with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s!

SATURDAY: Scattered rain and storms. High: 85. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. High: 87. Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine

Twitter: @WHAS11Ben

Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil

Twitter: @WHAS11Jared

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck

Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish

Twitter: @kaitlynnfish

Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon

Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV