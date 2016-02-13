FORECAST SUMMARY:

We may have to dodge a few storms across Kentuckiana as we close out the month of August on this Friday. With the muggy air still in place along with some upper level energy over our region, a few isolated to scattered storms will be possible, especially during the afternoon hours. Temperatures should be toasty with afternoon highs expected back into the mid and upper 80s so get set for another warm and humid day. It appears the big ridge of high pressure off the east coast will strengthen into the holiday weekend, so this late summer pattern of hot and humid days should be hanging around.

As we welcome September tomorrow and kick off the Labor Day weekend, conditions should be familiar with some sunshine, afternoon highs into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees, and a few isolated pop-up storms possible during the heating of the afternoon/early evening. Temperatures will continue to rise a bit through Labor Day and into the middle part of next week with low 90s expected for afternoon highs and the humidity levels making it feel even hotter than that. Heat Indices could be between 95 and 100 degrees at times. There should be little in the way of relief as any isolated storms will be few and far between as the ridge of high pressure holds firm. Have a great Friday and make it a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend!

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. High: 88. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds, still muggy. Low: 73. Wind: SE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Warm and humid with isolated storms. High: 89. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine

Twitter: @WHAS11Ben

Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil

Twitter: @WHAS11Jared

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck

Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish

Twitter: @kaitlynnfish

Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon

Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV