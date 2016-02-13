FORECAST SUMMARY:

FLASH FLOOD WATCH THROUGH WEDNESDAY 2PM

The good news – our severe weather threat will stay very low through tonight. Bad news – we need to keep an eye on the flood potential. A heavy batch of rain is just west of us right now, and will likely be moving through much of the viewing area over the next several hours. After that, a cold front will be crossing the region by early tomorrow with a few more scattered showers.

Most areas will be drying out tomorrow afternoon with the clouds gradually clearing out by late day.

High pressure will bring a much needed dry pattern for the rest of the week! We can enjoy fall-like conditions with highs in the 70s through Saturday, then low 80s return early next week.

There’s light at the end of the tunnel!!

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: More rain and storms. Low: 68. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Early showers, then afternoon clearing. High: 73. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

