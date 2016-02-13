FORECAST:

We are set up for a nice break from the unsettled and muggy weather of late as Canadian high pressure brings Kentuckiana and the Ohio valley an early “fall-like” preview for the mid and late week. Drier and less humid air will slowly work into the region during the course of this Wednesday and you should really feel a difference by this evening. Do expect scattered clouds today and with a weak upper level wave rotating through, an isolated shower or sprinkle can’t be ruled out as highs only reach the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. As high pressure drifts over the Ohio Valley tonight, we should see good radiational cooling so temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s Thursday morning, marking some of our coolest readings in since back in the spring! Thursday looks perfect with sunshine, low humidity and highs continuing in the upper 70s and low 80s so enjoy!

As high pressure slides eastward to end the week Friday, the nice weather will continue with more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures with highs back into the low to mid-80s. Don’t expect summer to stay away long as a mid-level ridge brings a return of the heat and humidity through the weekend and into early next week. Highs should work through the upper 80s to end the weekend and be back into the low 90s early next week. Add some humidity into the mix and it will feel like the heart of summer once again. Other than a few isolated storms during the heating of the day this weekend, it looks mainly dry to go along with the heat and humidity back in place. Have a great Wednesday!

FORECAST SUMMARY:

TODAY: Scattered clouds, a few showers or sprinkles. High: 79. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasantly cool! Low: 59. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cool morning. Mostly sunny. High: 80. Wind: NE 5 mph.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine

Twitter: @WHAS11Ben

Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil

Twitter: @WHAS11Jared

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck

Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish

Twitter: @kaitlynnfish

Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon

Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV