Spring officially begins at 5:58PM EST today! We'll start today dry and stay that way through much of the afternoon before showers move in this evening (after about 7pm). A few light showers last into early Thursday.

Friday, Saturday and the first half of Sunday we'll have some more pleasant weather as high pressure takes over the forecast once again. A chilly start for the Papa John's 10-miler on Saturday with temps in the 30s, but sunny skies will help temps warm up as the race goes on.

Our next round of wet weather arrives Sunday afternoon and will last into much of Monday as a low pressure system works its way through the Ohio Valley. Cooler temps for the middle of the next work week!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy, a few showers by evening. High: 60°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with light rainfall. Low: 42°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit cooler. High: 57°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

