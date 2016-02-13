FORECAST SUMMARY:

With the remnants of Florence spinning just to the east of Kentuckiana, expect a few showers around the area on the Monday. The best chances for rain looks to be along and east of the I-65 corridor as the center of Florence spins through Eastern Kentucky. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with the cooler readings in the east with more cloud cover and rain showers. The leftovers from Florence will pull out of the region quickly, leaving us with a mainly dry and warm stretch of weather for the final few days of the summer season. As the sunshine returns into the mid-week, afternoon highs will climb back into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees, so it will definitely be unseasonably warm, even for mid to late September. A stray storm can’t be ruled out into Tuesday afternoon, but most spots should be dry.

By Friday a frontal system will drop in from the northwest, increasing our chances for scattered showers and storms just in time for the weekend. The front will stall out in the area, so this will keep a few showers and storms in the forecast both Saturday and Sunday, so the rain gear may be needed for any outdoor plans. With a bit more cloudiness around, temperatures should back off a touch into the low to mid-80s this weekend. Have a good Monday and a great week to come!

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 82. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and mild. Low: 69. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warming up. High: 87. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

© 2018 WHAS-TV