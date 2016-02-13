FORECAST:

This should be the last day for a while that you’ll need to take the rain gear along as you head out. Despite a cold front sliding east of Kentuckiana on this Tuesday, the chances for showers and a few isolated storms will be hanging around as a secondary trough lags behind the front. It should be another breezy day with winds out of the west at 10 to 15 miles per hour. Afternoon highs will be below average for late August around the 80 degree mark and this will be a prelude of things to come.

If you’ve been waiting for a dry stretch of weather with a “fall-like” feel, you are in luck for the mid to late week as Canadian high pressure is set to bring some very pleasant weather to our area. Humidity levels will slowly lower into Wednesday under partly sunny skies as afternoon highs only reach the upper 70s! With clear skies and a northwest flow into early Thursday, temperatures may dip into the 50s for morning lows which would be the first time since early June we’ve seen readings that low across Kentuckiana. The pleasant weather should continue for the late week with more sunshine and highs into the upper 70s to mid-80s Thursday and Friday so enjoy this early fall preview. By the weekend, a weak trough could help spark a few isolated storms, but the bigger story will be a return of summer with highs back into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Have a great Tuesday!

FORECAST SUMMARY:

TODAY: Breezy with a few showers. High: 82. Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: A few clouds and pleasant. Low: 67. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, less humid late! High: 80. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

