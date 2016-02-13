FORECAST SUMMARY:

After a summer-like weekend for early October with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees, the unseasonably warm temperatures are set to stick around for a few more days before we finally get a much-needed taste of fall weather toward the late week and into the upcoming weekend. In the short term, expect another warm start to the week across Kentuckiana on this Columbus Day with afternoon highs continuing into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The big ridge of high pressure across the eastern U.S. will hang on for one more day on Tuesday before a sharp cold front arrives on late Wednesday with rain, storms and much cooler air.

We should see some decent rainfall late Wednesday and into Wednesday night with a few rumbles of thunder as the cold front slides through the area. Behind the front, a northwest wind will push the much-anticipated autumn air into Kentuckiana with afternoon highs only expected to be in the low to mid 60s late this week and into the weekend. Early mornings will be crisp and fall-like with low into the mid-40s, so it will finally be time to break out the jackets and sweaters toward the end of this week. Have a great Monday and a nice week to come.

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. High: 89. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Fair skies, a warm night. Low: 70. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds, still warm. High: 87. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil | Twitter: @WHAS11Jared | Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV