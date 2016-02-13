FORECAST SUMMARY:

Our chances for a few storms will be sticking around Kentuckiana as we kick off the month of June on this Friday. After severe weather Thursday caused extensive wind damage to trees and power lines around the region, a weak cold front will slide toward Kentuckiana today keeping the chances for a few scattered storms around. Severe weather isn’t expected with these storms. It will be another warm and humid day as afternoon highs run into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. As the front drops south overnight, some drier and less humid air should filter in briefly to begin the weekend on Saturday. With a good bit of sunshine around, afternoon highs should reach the mid-80s but it should feel quite as uncomfortable with not as much humidity in place. Another wave of low pressure will head our direction from the west Saturday night and into early Sunday so a few scattered storms will be possible before we dry out Sunday afternoon to close out the weekend as highs remain into the mid-80s.

Once this system moves to our east, high pressure will build into the Ohio Valley into the early and middle part of next week so it appears we are finally in store for a nice, tranquil stretch of weather beginning on Monday and continuing into the mid-week. With sunshine and low humidity levels, it should be pretty pleasant for early June with afternoon highs into the upper 70s and low 80s so that’s definitely something to look forward to in the extended forecast. Have a nice Friday, a great weekend and don’t forget to support the WHAS Crusade for Children Saturday and Sunday!

TODAY: Partly cloudy, a few P.M. storms. High: 87. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Fair skies, patchy fog. Low: 70. Wind: NW 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High: 89. Wind: N 5 mph.

