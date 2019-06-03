The spring season started out cloudy and cool across much of Kentuckiana with a few spotty showers east of I-65 but we should slowly see some improvement in our weather by the upcoming weekend. After a cool start Friday morning in the upper 30s, it should be a mainly dry finish to the week but do expect scattered clouds to mix in with a bit of sunshine thanks to a weak boundary dropping through the Ohio Valley. It is possible we could see a stray sprinkle or passing shower as the front moves through. Afternoon highs should reach the low 50s but a brisk northwest wind at 10 to 15 miles per hour will keep it feeling on the cool side. The weak front will bring a re-enforcing shot of cool air into Saturday, so we’ll start out cold in the low 30s before abundant sunshine helps to warm things back into the mid to upper 50s.

Most of the weekend looks dry but our rain chances should increase late Sunday as our next storm system moves in. The beginning of next week looks wet with a rainy Monday on tap as an area of low-pressure slides by just to our south. Highs should be in the upper 50s despite the damp conditions. The good news is that this system should be in and out in fair short order, so we’ll be back to dry weather on Tuesday, but it will be briefly cooler with highs in the low to mid-50s. High pressure should bring tranquil and warmer conditions into the middle of next week with highs well back into 60s.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: A few clouds and chilly. Low: 37°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds and breezy...a few sprinkles possible. High: 52°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 58°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

