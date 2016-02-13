FORECAST SUMMARY:

Hot out there this afternoon across Kentuckiana and we're expecting our forecast to stay warm with above average temps for the next week. Tiny chance for a stray shower this evening mainly in southern Indiana. Increased chances for showers and storms as we get into the weekend, but not a washout either day. Best chance for showers looks like midday Saturday and again Sunday afternoon and evening.

With a stationary front due north and wavering north/south over the next few days, shower chances are to be expected. A few waves of energy will swing in throughout the week - especially one midweek Tuesday into Wednesday - and will increase our humidity and keep shower chances in play each day. Some stronger storms possible late Tuesday.

TONIGHT: A few clouds, warm and muggy. Low: 72. Wind: S 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated afternoon storms. High: 91. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds early then afternoon showers/storms. High: 87. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

