We’ll finally catch a break from the scattered showers and storms across Kentuckiana today as we finish out the weekend. The boundary responsible for producing the isolated, yet heavy rain producing storms the last few days will sink far enough to the south to keep things dry on this Sunday. Afternoon highs will be warm into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. Our break from the rain and storms won’t last long as a wave of low pressure approaches from the west to kick off the new week, the boundary to our south will slide to the north as a warm front bringing more rain and storms to Kentuckiana on Monday. Once again with plenty of moisture around, any storms that develop have the potential to produce some localized heavy rain. Showers and storms will continue into Tuesday before the activity winds down late as afternoon highs reach the mid-80s.
A secondary trough may keep a few clouds around Wednesday, but we are headed for a really nice stretch of weather later in the week as Canadian high pressure builds into the Ohio Valley. Expect less humid air, sunshine and fall-like highs into the upper 70s and low 80s Thursday and Friday so this should be a really nice change of pace from our active weather of late. Early morning lows could actually dip into the 50s in many locations for the first time since early June! A weak system may rotate through the region into next weekend, so a few isolated showers/storms can’t be ruled out as highs warm up a bit back into the mid-80s. Have a great Sunday!
FORECAST SUMMARY:
TODAY: Partly sunny, a warm day! High: 88. Wind: NE 5 mph.
TONIGHT: A few clouds and mild. Low: 72. Wind: E 5 mph
MONDAY: Clouds increase, storms return. High: 86. Wind: S 5-10 mph
