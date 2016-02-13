FORECAST:

Starting off cool again with temps in the 50s and 60s across Kentuckiana. We'll see sun through the first half of the day before clouds increase this afternoon ahead of our next frontal passage. Tiny chance for a stray shower on the western side of our viewing area this evening - most stay dry!

Showers/storms for the first half of Saturday before we dry out and heat up on Sunday. It’s a hot, hazy, and humid pattern for much of next week with highs hovering around 90, and heat index values in the mid-90s.

The end of next week we get a few chances for rain with the passing of our next cold front. Have a good Friday everyone!

FORECAST SUMMARY:

FRIDAY: Clouds increase. Stray shower late. High 82.

SATURDAY: Spotty showers early, then drying out and warmer in the afternoon. High: 86. Wind: S 5-10.

