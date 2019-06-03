We could be waking up to a bit of frost around Kentuckiana this morning and that is not an April Fool's Joke! Bundle up! Clear skies overnight have allowed our temps to fall into the upper 20s and 30s. We could see a few spots fall into the upper teens just before sunrise. Sunny skies will help temps recover to the low 50s for our afternoon highs. High pressure taking over the forecast for the first half of the week will keep our skies mostly clear. Temps will gradually rise as we go towards Thursday and Friday before our next rain chances move in.

A cold front brings us a few showers Thursday evening into much of the day on Friday. Once we get through that bit of rain, we're in for a really nice weekend with more sunshine and above average temps!

DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY: Frost early then sunny skies. High: 55°. Wind: E 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and late night frost possible. Low: 33°. Wind: E 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 62. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph.

