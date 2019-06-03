Another very chilly and mostly clear morning here in Kentuckiana. Temps in the teens right now and feeling like the single digits in many spots. Cold sunshine once again this afternoon with high temps around 35°. Thursday a weak disturbance brings us a chance for a few flurries beginning midday. For those north of the river - especially a few of our northernmost counties- some accumulation is possible as snow continues into the afternoon. Areas south of the river could see a brief period with a wintry mix then just light rain for the afternoon. A few light showers during the day Friday as well. We're in for a gradual warm up as we head into the weekend.

Saturday's system brings widespread rainfall beginning around lunchtime. We could hear a few rumbles of thunder as this cold front moves through. Showers move out late Saturday and we'll end the weekend on a nice note - highs close to 60s and clearing skies!

Next week begins with seasonably normal temps and partly cloudy skies.

DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 35. Wind W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Low: 25. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, light wintry mix develops late day/evening. High: 42. Wind: Light and variable.

