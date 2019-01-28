Cloudy conditions and cool temps to start our work week. A few flurries possible this morning especially in S. Indiana as some moisture exits the region. Today will be a fairly quiet forecast day with a few peaks of sunshine this afternoon before multiple rain chances head our way this week and could warrant flash flooding concerns.

Tuesday night into Wednesday we'll see our first round of wet weather for the work week. What could begin as periods of moderate to heavy rainfall Tuesday night could switch over to snowfall as overnight temps drop then back to rain early Wednesday. Rain will continue throughout much of Wednesday and could be heavy early in the day. Total rainfall in the 1-2" range by the end of the day Wednesday.

whas

Thursday we'll see a few dry moments early in the day before a few showers move in overnight into Friday. Much of Friday will be dry with most showers just off to the south.

Next weekend will be a wet one... showers could move in as early as Friday night according to some models and last all day Saturday and through the first half of Sunday...

DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. High: 40°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and below freezing temps. Low: 29°. Wind: NW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain and snow developing late. High: 43°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

