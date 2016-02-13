FORECAST SUMMARY:

***FROST/FREEZE ALERTS THROUGH 9AM***

Cold start to our work week with temps in the 30s early this Monday morning. Frost Advisory/Freeze warning in effect through mid-morning. It'll be a sunny and clear afternoon with highs in the low 60s.

If you like Monday's forecast, Tuesday will be very similar, just starts off slightly less cold. A dry cold front moves through Tuesday and drops our high temps for the rest of the work week. Dry and cool through Friday morning, then a few chances for rain over the weekend. Best chance for the bulk of the rain looks like Sunday at this point.

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY: Frost early, sunny and warmer. High 63. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and cool. High 62. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil | Twitter: @WHAS11Jared | Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV