FORECAST SUMMARY:

***FROST/FREEZE ALERTS THROUGH 9AM***

Cold start to our work week with temps in the 30s early this Monday morning. Frost Advisory/Freeze warning in effect through mid-morning. It'll be a sunny and clear afternoon with highs in the low 60s.

If you like Monday's forecast, Tuesday will be very similar, just starts off slightly less cold. A dry cold front moves through Tuesday and drops our high temps for the rest of the work week. Dry and cool through Friday morning, then a few chances for rain over the weekend. Best chance for the bulk of the rain looks like Sunday at this point.

Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY: Frost early, sunny and warmer. High 63. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and cool. High 62. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil | Twitter: @WHAS11Jared | Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV