Many areas have picked up around 2” of rain Wednesday, but we will be drying out later tonight with some clearing. We’re hoping for some sunshine tomorrow, before the clouds fill back in tomorrow afternoon and evening. A southern system will bring light rain showers to areas south of Louisville tomorrow night. There will be some dry time on Friday, before rain returns late Friday through Saturday. A warm front will bring plenty of rain, but also push temperatures to the upper 60s Saturday afternoon. There is a window we’ll have to watch out for Saturday night when we could have a line of strong to severe storms. The cold front will race through late Saturday night, and it will clear out and turn windy on Sunday. Cool and dry weather will continue through Tuesday. Flooding will continue to be a concern near our area rivers, creeks, and stream. The Ohio River will likely be back to near flood stage this weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with clearing late. Low: 35°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Some sun early, then increasing clouds. High: 51°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers late. High: 54°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

