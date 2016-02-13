FORECAST:
A drier pattern is on the way, with a few low humidity days to enjoy as well! The low-pressure system is moving away from us, but a few leftover showers will linger into the evening. Mainly dry tonight with lows in the 60s. Autumn fans rejoice – Highs in the 70s tomorrow afternoon and lows in the 50s tomorrow night! Canadian high pressure will keep early fall-like conditions around through Friday. The heat and humidity will begin to build again this weekend into next week. As the muggier air returns, a few showers/storms could develop on Saturday. Otherwise, it’s a mainly dry pattern as highs return to around 90 into next week. Our weather could stay on the hot side to finish off August and begin September.
FORECAST SUMMARY:
TONIGHT: A few clouds and pleasant. Low: 67. Wind: W 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, less humid! High: 79. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.
THURSDAY: Cool morning. Partly cloudy. High 80.
