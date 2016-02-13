FORECAST SUMMARY:
It took a little while for the fog to lift, but we’re enjoying sunshine and cool/mild temperatures this afternoon in the upper 60s and low 70s. A dry front will move through tonight and reinforce the cool, fall-like conditions for tomorrow. Lows tonight will fall to the 50s, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s again tomorrow. Sunday will be a little warmer with highs in the low 80s. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s through next week. A few showers could return Monday and Tuesday. Enjoy the gorgeous weather this weekend!
DETAILED FORECAST:
TONIGHT: Fair skies, patchy fog late. Low: 55. Wind: NW 5 mph.
SATURDAY: More sunshine, very pleasant! High: 72. Wind: NE 5 mph.
SUNDAY: More sunshine, a bit warmer. High: 82. Wind: NE 5 mph.
