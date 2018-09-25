A Flash Flood Watch continues through Wednesday afternoon, thanks to all of the weekend rain, additional heavy rain Monday, and more rain expected through Wednesday morning. Look at the rainfall totals below.

(MAX HD RADAR ESTIMATED TOTAL RAINFALL LAST FEW DAYS)

(MSD RAIN GAUGE TOTALS MONDAY)

(MAX HD RADAR ESTIMATED RAINFALL TOTAL LAST FEW DAYS)

The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas along and north of the Ohio River under a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) of Severe Storms for Tuesday. While the overall severe weather threat is low, a few storms could pose a risk of isolated damaging winds and additional flash flooding. Any storm will need to be watched closely Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night.

Our Futurecast maps show the potential for more scattered storms Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday. Notice, temperatures should top out a bit warmer in the upper 70s and low 80s Tuesday afternoon.

There's not doubt about it, it has been a wet 2018! We had a record wettest February, 5th wettest August, and now we're trending as the 3rd wettest September. We only need a little more than an inch of rain to set a new record. Plus, right now it's the wettest year-to-date!

Where's the good news!? Well, we should be clearing out by Wednesday afternoon and the latest weather model data is calling for mainly dry and nice weather through this weekend!

