Flood watch issued, heavy rain to arrive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A heavy rain event will be arriving soon as a slow-moving cold front will bring waves of wet weather Thursday night through early Saturday. A Flood Watch has been issued from 8:00 p.m. Thursday until 2:00 p.m. Saturday for most of the WHAS11 viewing area.

After a warm, breezy and mostly dry Thursday, the heavy rain will begin to drop in from the north Thursday night. So, the northern half of our region will be the wettest first. See our Futurecast map below.

Rounds of heavy rain will continue through the day Friday, as energy travels along the stationary front.

The rain is expected to remain heavy at times through early Saturday morning. While some thunderstorms will be possible, the overall threat of severe storms remains low at this time. However, be prepared to seek higher ground and avoid flooding if Flash Flood Warnings are issued.

Rainfall totals are expected to be significant, with 2-4" possible, with locally higher amounts possible.

This heavy rain event isn't just happening here locally, but up the Ohio River Valley. So, if you have interests along the Ohio River (and other river systems), keep a close eye on the river level gauges. The Ohio River forecast is close to flood stage by the end of the weekend.

Here are some simple tips to help keep you and your family safe if flash flooding occurs:

Avoid flooded areas altogether if the water depth is unknown

Turn around, don't drown! 1-2 ft. of flowing water washes away vehicles

6 inches of flowing water will knock you off your feet

Don't go into flooded basements before ensuring your electricity is off

