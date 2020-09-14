Hurricane Sally strengthens in the Gulf Coast, one of 5 named storms currently in the Atlantic Ocean

5 named storms simultaneously in the Atlantic hasn’t happened in a half century and the number of names available for storms has almost run out.

2020 has been an odd year in many aspects with everything going on in the world and this year’s Atlantic hurricane season is no exception. While Hurricanes Laura, Isaias and soon Sally have had the most impact here in the U.S., the naming of storms started even before the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through November 30th.

Tropical Storm Arthur kicked things off on May 16th, and by the time Hurricane Isaias caused issues from Florida through the Carolinas and even up into New England in late July, we were already 9 names deep and still a month and a half away from the average “peak” for hurricane season, which was just this past Thursday on September 10th. Since then, we tacked on 11 more common name storms, with Tropical Storm Vicky added late Monday morning. If you look at the list, there is one more common name left, Wilfred and we have two and a half months until the end of hurricane season. So now what?

The “back-up” plan for the National Hurricane Center is to shift to the Greek Alphabet if the common names run out. That means, Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, Zeta, etc. This has happened only one other time back in 2005 when you had the historic hurricanes, such as Katrina, Rita, and Wilma. That year there were 28 named storms, so we ended up 6 deep in the Greek Alphabet with Zeta being the final named storm of the season.

Alpha

Beta

Gamma

Delta

Epsilon

Zeta

Eta

Theta

Iota

Kappa

Lambda

Mu

Nu

Xi

Omicron

Pi

Rho

Sigma

Tau

Upsilon

Phi

Chi

Psi

Omega

A quick update on Sally, which was quickly upgraded to a hurricane around lunch-time on Monday. As has been the case on many occasions, these storms get over the very warm Gulf of Mexico waters and undergo rapid strengthening and once again that has happened with Sally. A mere tropical storm with maximum sustained winds around 65 miles per hour early Monday morning, the storm quickly jumped to a category 2 hurricane with max winds at around 100 miles per hour in around 6 hours. With this strengthening, the National Hurricane Center expects Sally to make landfall late Tuesday as a Category 2 hurricane along the Louisiana/Mississippi coast and given past history, I wouldn’t be shocked to see it become a Category 3, which is a major hurricane at landfall, especially with the overall forward movement not overly fast. The longer it is over water, the more it can strengthen.

Another unusual thing is that for the first time since 1971, nearly a half century we have 5 named storms in the Atlantic Ocean basin. These range from tropical epressions, to hurricanes: Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, and Vicky. At this point Sally is the only threat to the United States, but there are two tropical waves out there, so it looks like we may be taping into the Greek Alphabet for names sooner than later. It’s 2020 so this should come as no surprise.