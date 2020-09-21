It's fall y'all!

Autumn begins Tuesday at 9:30 am, let's talk about it!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The autumnal equinox is when the sun's rays are directly over the equator, and marking the beginning of the fall season. This occurs around 9:30 am Tuesday morning, September 22nd.

We begin the fall season with a sunset at 7:39 pm, and our length of day and night is nearly equal at around 12 hours. By the end of fall, our sunsets are before 5:30 pm, and our length of day decreases to just 9 hours and 30 minutes.

Our average high temperature is 79° as autumn begins, and falls to a normal high of 44° by the end of the season.

Some other significant dates are coming up soon as well. Halloween is just over a month away, and the following day is when we set our clocks back an hour. Yes, we get that extra hour of sleep, but sunsets by then will already be before 6:00 pm. Just over two months to go until Thanksgiving!

We've already had some cooler temperatures recently, but Mother Nature may have a significant cool-down on the horizon to celebrate the new season. Just after our first weekend of fall, the long-range weather model data is calling for highs in the 60s!