Extreme flooding in western Kentucky leaves nearly one foot of rain in some locations

Mayfield has set a new 24-hour rainfall record in Kentucky with over 11 inches of rain.

MAYFIELD, Ky. — Historic and catastrophic flooding is ravaging western Kentucky, including areas that were devastated by the December 2021 tornado outbreak. As of early Wednesday afternoon, no injuries have been reported.

“Our fire department, our police dept, our public works are out. The rain is still falling, we've had 6 inches last I heard with possibly 4 more to come,” said Kathy O’Nan, mayor of Mayfield, Kentucky. “We just want the rain to stop.”

Mayfield received catastrophic damage after a large EF-4 tornado tore through the town the night of Dec. 10, 2021, killing dozens and injuring hundreds.

A persistent train of heavy rain and thunderstorms has resulted in widespread flash flooding. Radar has estimated totals over one foot of rainfall over the last 12 to 24 hours. Official reporting sites from the western Kentucky University Mesonet show totals exceeding 10 inches in communities such as Mayfield.

According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, Mayfield has set a new 24-hour rainfall record in the state of Kentucky with at least 11.28 inches of rain as of 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. The old record was 10.48 inches in Louisville in 1997.

For context, Mayfield saw 45.9 inches of total precipitation in 2022.

An extreme rainfall event in western #Kentucky is still ongoing late this morning. Radar estimates from the past 12 hours (11P Tues - 11A Wednesday) indicate rainfall totals exceed 1 FOOT over a wide area. #kywx #flooding pic.twitter.com/T7XoHQS5yy — Alden German (@WXAlden) July 19, 2023

Heavy rainfall and flooding began Tuesday night. O’Nan told WHAS11’s Shay McAlister Mayfield emergency management and fire crews were going to homes that night to evacuate residents. Flooding was not as severe then and people were able to self-evacuate.

“It’s a helpless feeling right now,” O’Nan said.

Gov. Andy Beshear’s office has been in contact with Mayfield regarding any help and resources they need.

At least three flash flood emergencies were issued for Ballard, Carlisle, Grave and Hickman Counties. This includes communities such as Mayfield, Wingo, Fancy Farm, Beulah, Dublin and other rural areas.

Photos from the area show cars underwater, sinkholes forming in roadways from the excessive rainfall, several inches of water submerging streets and homes with water up to their front steps.

Rain is expected to continue into the middle of Wednesday afternoon before letting up.

“I look forward to this rain stopping,” said Mayor O’Nan.

