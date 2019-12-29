Let's first discuss this soggy Sunday! Many areas around Kentuckiana will pick up a rainfall total of 1.50" to 3.00". This soaker could lead to minor flooding, and some area rivers and streams will be swelling over their banks tonight through tomorrow. As a result, we have a Flood Watch until midnight.

The first image below shows the rain continuing through late tonight, then tapering off overnight, followed by mainly dry, but breezy and chillier conditions tomorrow.

A Flood Watch continues until 12:00 am Monday.

Thankfully, the severe weather threat will stay south of us. The energy available (CAPE) for severe storms is mainly from Tennessee down to the Deap South states.

Looking ahead, chilly breezes will continue as we usher in the New Year, with highs in the 40s Monday through Wednesday, and winds 15-30 mph. So, plan on bundling up heading off to your New Year's Eve celebrations!

We say goodbye to a full week of spring-like high temperatures in the 60s.

After a chilly few days (although actually near normal temps), temperatures will turn milder as rain chances return Thursday into Friday.

Notice on the maps below, the next system will bring back rain chances Thursday and Friday, then perhaps some snowflakes on Saturday (no accumulation expected at this time).

Our pattern looks to stay colder into next week. In fact, the EURO and GFS long range weather models are calling for some polar air to arrive around Monday or Tuesday (Jan. 6-7th) next week.

