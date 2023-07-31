It's so hot out west that cacti are dying from the heat; Here's what you need to know

Phoenix, Arizona has seen temperatures 110 degrees or above for more than 20 days.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While we have seen heat here in Kentuckiana, it's nothing compared to out west.

They are known to have extreme heat during the summertime; however, it's the duration of the warm temperatures that are concerning.

Temperatures were at or above 110 degrees for 25 days straight in Phoenix, Arizona. Typically, they get breaks in between the extreme heat but not over this past month.

This kind of heat is causing an issue with the wild cacti.

Something interesting about the deserts is that they cool quickly at nighttime because sand doesn't retain a lot of heat. Cacti are able to withstand extreme heat, as they are very adaptive to their environment. It's at night where the temperatures really matter for their survival.

They need at least 85 degrees or lower at night to survive. It's their window to recycle and cool off. Sand doesn't hold a lot of heat, so when the sun sets the soil is able to cool at a fast rate.

Since there's been warm temperatures for a long period of time with no break, the sand is staying warmer overnight causing harm to cacti.

Cacti are reportedly losing their limbs, dying and slopping over to the side across the state of Arizona.

They are entering monsoon season, so rain is expected in their near future which will help bring some relief.

