Black ice: What is it and why is it dangerous

Everybody talks about 'black ice' whenever snow, or rain and freezing temperatures happens, but what is it exactly?

Even though snow isn't likely in Kentuckiana this weekend, there is something to keep in mind.

Black ice is the clear glaze of ice on the roads you can't see. It forms as wet roads turn icy when temperatures drop. Even a little dew can cause black ice. It can happen anywhere the conditions are right, but bridges and overpasses are especially prone.

That's because you've got cold air flowing above and below the pavement. Another danger-prone area are shaded spots on the road, mainly because they don't get sunlight.

Here are some tips on what you should do if you hit black ice:

Steer straight. Any sudden turns and you can lose control.

Don't brake! It might be tempting to break, but that too can cause sliding.

The best thing to do is keep a slower speed and stay a good distance from the car in front of you.

Here are some more tips about driving in the snow. Check the traffic map to see if there are any delays or crashes near you.

