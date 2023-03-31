Beshear warns the public about severe weather, emphasizes threat for tornadoes

“Have your safety plan. Locate your safe place from tornadoes and practice going there before the weather arrives,” the governor said at Friday morning's presser.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear warned the public about severe weather potentially happening and emphasized the threat of tornados in Friday morning's presser.

Beshear said a strong system will move across the Ohio Valley Friday into Saturday, and that a threat for strong to severe storms exists Friday night into early Saturday morning.

The main threats are damaging straight line wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

The governor said a severe weather threat is highest and likeliest across Western Kentucky. Beshear said severe potential farther east is dependent on the amount of available instability or "fuel." He added that confidence in that portion of the region remains low to medium.

He stated that meteorologists told him the Jackson Purchase area is in "significant danger" Friday. Beshear stated that meteorologists said it's "probable" that there could be "long-trac, violent" tornadoes.

"This is an area that was hit in December of 2021 by the unimaginable and there is far too high of a probability we will see that again tonight," Beshear said. "The tornado threat is the largest in the far western region, but certainly is real all the way up to I-65 for the rest of Kentucky with the exception of the east."

Beshear advised the public to be somewhere safe, and if one doesn't have a basement or a safe room in their house to make plans to be somewhere else Friday night.

“Have your safety plan. Locate your safe place from tornadoes and practice going there before the weather arrives,” he said.

Beshear said the Emergency Operations Center is activated at a level 2.

He added that he will be receiving a briefing at 2 p.m. to determine if he needs to issue a state of emergency.

