LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Temperatures in Kentuckiana are in the midst of a roller coaster - and right now we're headed toward a big drop.

When temperatures drop into the single digits, pipes are at risk of freezing.

AAA East Central has suggestions that can help keep your pipes from freezing and bursting and making this cold weather even harder to bear.

"During the cold winter months, we receive many insurance claims from homeowners and renters who fall victim to frozen pipes," Mike Sisson, vice president of insurance for AAA East Central, said. "All pipes, whether plastic or copper, can burst, and even a small crack can spew hundreds of gallons of water per day. That can lead to some very expensive damage."

AAA offers the following tips on preventing frozen pipes:

Make sure everyone in your family knows where the water shut-off valve is, and how it works.

When a freeze is expected, consider allowing warm water to drip slightly overnight, preferably from a faucet on an outside wall. Even a slight trickle may keep your pipes from freezing.

Maintain the same thermostat setting day and night. Drops in temperature, which are more common overnight, could freeze pipes.

Open cabinet doors to allow heat to reach uninsulated pipes located under sinks.

Insulate pipes in your home's crawl spaces and attic

Seal leaks around pipes that allow cold air inside

Disconnect garden hoses. If possible, use an indoor valve to shut off and drain water from pipes leading to outside faucets

Sometimes, despite your best efforts, your pipes freeze anyway. If you turn on your faucets and nothing comes out, your pipes are frozen and here's what you need to do, according to AAA:

You may be able to use a hair dryer to thaw a frozen pipe. Begin by warming the section of pipe closest to the faucet, then work your way out toward the coldest part.

NOTE: Never use a hair dryer or any electrical appliance in areas of standing water.

Never try to thaw a pipe with a torch or other open flame.

If your water pipes have already burst, turn off the water at the main shutoff valve in the house, leave the water faucets turn on, and call a plumber.

